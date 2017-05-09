Crosslake Communications ensures customers' privacy

The truth is customers are no less protected now than they were before, the release said. None of the FCC's rules were in place when Congress voted to stop them. Rather, Congress stopped the rules from taking effect, in large part to address regulatory imbalance and customer confusion the FCC measures would have created.

In particular, the news release said, the FCC's new, expanded regulations for broadband providers would not have governed applications like Google, Facebook and Amazon that have access to as much, if not more, consumer information. By taking its steps, Congress has put us on a path to have customers protected by a strong, uniform set of broadband privacy standards no matter who holds their data.

Nearly two years ago, the FCC issued an advisory to telecommunications providers like Crosslake Communications directing them to abide by "core customer privacy protections." This guidance remains in effect today and was not affected by the repeal of so-called privacy rules.

"It is important to us that our customers know that recent action by our government did not reduce or eliminate measures in place to protect the privacy of customer information," General Manager Josh Netland said.

Crosslake Communications is working with industry partners to ensure best practices are created to ensure the protection of consumer data, and as a local company with a strong commitment to its communities, it has a vested interest in seeing that those protections are followed.