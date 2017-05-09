Lights are on at Paws and Claws Rescue & Resort

The solar array will provide up to one-third of the facility's needed energy.

Executive Director Jim Clark gave community and board members, investors and local business owners a tour of the facility and explained the building's power needs and state-of-the-art features.

Newly installed flooring meant some sections of the facility were off-limits; however, Clark was able to show the building's zoned rooms that keep different animals separate, as well as the zoned heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that gives separate air supplies to humans, dogs, cats, puppies and kittens so that potential sickness cannot spread.

"This solar ceremony represents a lot of philosophy that has gone into how this operation will work," Clark said. "By that, I mean we are doing something you don't always see in rural areas."

The project was made possible, in part, by a Clean Energy Resource Teams' $2,000 seed grant.

Paws and Claws will be a facility exclusively for dogs and cats. It will accommodate up to 30 shelter dogs and 20-30 cats. A separate section of the building with separate air supply will have 33 kennels ranging in size for boarding animals.

Paws and Claws is being designed as a no-kill shelter, though Clark said that even no-kill shelters do sometimes receive animals for which euthanasia is the most humane option (such as for terminally ill animals). In those instances, a veterinarian will be consulted.

Clark said the purpose of Paws and Claws will be to place all animals in new homes, and to that end they will not only house them until they find families, but they will help some animals to become more suitable for adoption to find them a permanent place.

After approximately six years of fundraising to reach the shelter's $3 million goal, the shelter expects a soft opening in June with a tentative grand opening July 7 and 8.