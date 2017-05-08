Emily: Council approves review of floodplain ordinance

Planning and zoning will discuss and review the ordinance before submitting it to the Department of Natural Resources for review prior to adoption.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the purchase of eight first responder jackets, spending up to $2,200.

• Appointed council members Jan Mosman and Bill Spiess as liaisons to the park and trails plan committee.

• Accepted the resignation of Susan Blais Jasperson from the planning commission and appointed Denise Vukelich as planning and zoning alternate.

• Approved repairs of the 2000 Chevrolet pickup by Brandl GM for up to $3,500.

• Agreed to allow two council members to make emergency repairs citywide without a limit to the amount.

• Approved application of calcium chloride on gravel roads for an estimated $8,597.50.

• Agreed to lease a Canon copier for 36 months. The council also agreed to add a 3-hole punch.

• Approved rental of three portable toilets for the parks at a cost of $100 each per month from Al's Sewer Service.

• Approved a letter of understanding to the union contract for an office assistant position.

According to minutes from the March 14 minutes, the council:

• Informed Lake Country Foods that the city is waiting to make decisions regarding an off-sale liquor license based on information from the Bungalow. If a license is available, it will be distributed by lottery according to ordinances.

• Approved purchase of a grass fire rig tank with installation for $3,245.

• Approved repair of emergency lights in the gym at a cost of $185.

• Approved three phase power hookup in the park.

• Approved the $4,000 NJPA plan one for the park and trail plan proposal.

• Approved a fire protection contract rate reduction from 1.86 percent to 1.735 percent and an increase to the first response coverage contract from .48 percent to .645 percent.