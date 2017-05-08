Backus: Council approves CUP for industrial property

The approval came after the council held a scheduled special conditional use permit meeting Monday, May 1, before the regular meeting.

The property is currently zoned commercial. The new owners would like to open a precision sheet metal shop in the building.

Darrell Bower, of King Street, had questions about noise and traffic that might impact nearby neighbors. Zoldey addressed Bower's questions, and the council then approved the conditional use permit during the regular meeting.

In other business Monday, the council approved:

• A request for an additional $1,000 on a city revolving loan for B&L Automotive.

• Purchase of a new X-Mark Lawn Mower for $11,999.

• A 2017 road feasibility contract with Short, Elliott, Hendrickson (SEH) engineering firm to create a road work plan for the city.

• A fuel system contract award for Zahl Petroleum Maintenance Company to install fuel pumps at the municipal airport with a base bid of $46,794. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will pay for 60 percent of the project.

• A proposal by SEH to create plans for upgrades to lighting at the municipal airport. MnDOT will pay for 90 percent of the project.