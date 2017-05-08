Crow Wing County: More money, smaller share

The bill in conference committee at the Minnesota Legislature would increase state aid to counties by $6.1 million, for a total of $214.5 million divided among the state's 87 counties. To determine how much each county receives, a complex formula taking into account several statistics is meant to demonstrate need.

At a budget committee meeting Friday, commissioners viewed a spreadsheet prepared by the Minnesota Inter-County Association or MICA, which lobbies on behalf of member counties at the Legislature. Crow Wing County is among 17 counties likely to see reductions in their allotments, despite the overall increase in aid.

"If you do a good job and you're conservative in your approach, then you get whacked," said Commissioner Paul Thiede.

Thiede is one of three commissioners assigned to the budget committee, which also includes Commissioner Rosemary Franzen and Commissioner Paul Koering.

The formula used to determine program aid distribution takes into account the share of the aging population, the share of recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the rate of serious crimes and a county's tax base. Statistics on each of these components are run through a funding formula.

After Friday's meeting, Finance Director Jason Rausch said among any number of the factors included, Crow Wing County demonstrated it was less needy than other counties for aid. County Administrator Tim Houle speculated it was driven primarily by the tax base portion of the formula.

The county received $1,951,129 from the state this year. The county uses this funding for one-time expenditures, rather than for ongoing expenses, Houle has noted in the past. This practice was in response to instability in funding during the Great Recession, when state government pulled back its allotments to counties after budgets were already set.

Among area counties, Aitkin and Crow Wing are the only two set for reductions. Cass, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties are expected to see hikes in county program aid, with Mille Lacs County seeing the biggest bump at $109,744.

The bill containing the program aid allocations could change during negotiations with the governor's office, said Keith Carlson, executive director of MICA, in a phone interview Friday.

In his tax plan, Gov. Mark Dayton proposed increasing county program aid by $10 million.

"This funding helps municipal and county governments provide essential services like police and fire protection, instead of relying solely on property taxes," a news release stated.

Carlson said the conference committee members agreed to the $6 million increase, but would need to square that with the governor's proposal.

"I think it's between those two extremes that is ongoing," Carlson said.

Neither proposed increase reflects what MICA-member counties would prefer. Carlson said MICA has advocated for an increase in funding of at least $25.5 million and would support a formula change if the Legislature put enough money into program aid. Carlson said the organization would also like to see a minimum of $350,000 in funding established for the portion of the formula using tax base information.