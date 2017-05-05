Tawnja Rene Wallace was found dead in her apartment at 104 S. Broadway Wednesday morning. Eddie Markeith Frazier, 49, was arrested in Bloomington, Minn., early Thursday and has been charged in Polk County with second-degree murder.

According to charging documents for Frazier, Wallace was found dead in her bathtub Wednesday morning in the apartment she shared with Frazier. Officers had been dispatched to the apartment on a 911 call around 4 a.m. but left when no one answered. They returned after 9 a.m. and discovered her body. Bruises and contusions were visible on her face and neck.

Wallace’s sister told investigators Frazier told her he and Wallace had been fighting while drinking and using drugs and he grabbed Wallace and left her for dead in the bathroom, according to court documents.

Frazier was apprehended Thursday morning in the Twin Cities by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and taken to an area hospital.

An agent fired his weapon while pursuing Frazier, and the incident is under investigation.