Farmer's market, Ideal Green Market list summer hours

Summer will feature grab 'n' go salads and sandwiches. Also new this year is an ice machine and hopes for a small grab 'n' go ice cream treats freezer as the co-op seeks to meet more needs of residents and visitors.

The third year of the Ideal Green Market Farmers Market in the Ideal Green Market Cooperative parking lot will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The farmers market will run every Saturday through September. May 20 will also feature a $5 lunch option hosted by the co-op.

Food-related vendors are welcome and information can be accessed from the website at www.idealgreenmarket.com or by calling the co-op at 218-543-6565.

"May 20 is a little early for produce, of course," said Barb Mann, farm market coordinator, "however, there will be some greens and early cold crops like radishes. There will also be baked goods, canned goods, preserves, maple syrup and honey, poultry, pork, milled flours, homemade soaps, some crafts and there will be starter plants to help home growers give their own gardens a kick start."

There are currently 223 member-owners committed to growing the vision of a viable, sustainable food cooperative in Ideal Corners.

SNAP/EBT is available at both the co-op and the farmers' market. For more information, visit www.idealgreenmarket.com and Facebook, email manager@idealgreenmarket.com or call 218-543-6565.