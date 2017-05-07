Making the Grade: May 7, 2017

Minnesota State University-Mankato

The following local students will graduate from Minnesota State University-Mankato this spring: Coleman Larson, law enforcement, Backus; Jacob Weber, law enforcement, Backus; Katie Rubitschung, biomedical sciences, Hackensack; and Cody Smieja, communication disorders, Hackensack.

St. Mary's University

Nathan Young, son of Glen and Catherine Young of Merrifield, received the Environmental Awareness Award at St. Mary's University.

University of Jamestown

Laura Squires, of Breezy Point, was inducted into the University of Jamestown chapter of Alpha Chi, a national college honor scholarship society.

Students of Excellence

The following Pequot Lakes High School students earned 2017 Student of Excellence Awards, which they received April 26 in St. Cloud: Alyssa Golden, Samantha Littman, Corina Ruud and Jacob Tschida. Award winners were nominated by their schools. The event is sponsored by participating school districts and Resource Training & Solutions.