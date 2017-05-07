Search
    Making the Grade: May 7, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:30 a.m.

    University of Minnesota-Duluth

    The University of Minnesota-Duluth's Kirby Student Center honored 71 students at the annual Student Leadership Awards Celebration Sunday, April 9, including freshman Jessica Faacks, an exercise science major from Pequot Lakes who won the Arrowhead Award, which is given for exemplary service to a student organization.

    Minnesota State University-Mankato

    The following local students will graduate from Minnesota State University-Mankato this spring: Coleman Larson, law enforcement, Backus; Jacob Weber, law enforcement, Backus; Katie Rubitschung, biomedical sciences, Hackensack; and Cody Smieja, communication disorders, Hackensack.

    St. Mary's University

    Nathan Young, son of Glen and Catherine Young of Merrifield, received the Environmental Awareness Award at St. Mary's University.

    University of Jamestown

    Laura Squires, of Breezy Point, was inducted into the University of Jamestown chapter of Alpha Chi, a national college honor scholarship society.

    Students of Excellence

    The following Pequot Lakes High School students earned 2017 Student of Excellence Awards, which they received April 26 in St. Cloud: Alyssa Golden, Samantha Littman, Corina Ruud and Jacob Tschida. Award winners were nominated by their schools. The event is sponsored by participating school districts and Resource Training & Solutions.

