Instructor Karie Svoboda will help participants retrain their thoughts into positive thoughts about exercise, eating and thinking about their body. This is a group session so it will be very general. Bring a comfortable pillow and blanket.

• Quit Smoking with Hypnosis: 6:45-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Pequot Lakes High School Room D113. Fee: $100.

Instructor is Karie Svoboda, who will teach that hypnosis could help participants become nonsmokers with no cravings by replacing smoking with water. Bring a comfortable pillow and blanket.

• Roaring Twenties: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Pequot Lakes High School Room G102. Fee: $5.

Join master storyteller and historian Alan Bohme for this presentation set to authentic music from the 1920s taped from old shellac 78 rpm records. There are photographs of many celebrities, including athletes, movie stars, gangsters, politicians and others. The Volstead Act, which enforced Prohibition, was named after a congressman from Minnesota. Many stories discussed were told to the instructor by the actual people involved or their children. Participants can contribute their own experiences.