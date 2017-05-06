Police Blotter - May 6, 2017

CRASHES: Report on April 25 at 11:24 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Forest Knolls Road and County Road 16 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on April 27 at 7:33 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive in Nisswa.

Report on April 30 at 1:34 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4 in Pequot Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 29 at 11:04 p.m. of a driver arrested for felony probation violation on County Road 11 and East Street.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on April 23 at 10:11 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 30 at 11:13 p.m. of a vehicle's passenger arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on Butler Street and State Highway 371.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on April 27 at 12:03 p.m. of a burglary on Carpenter Street in Backus.

FIRE: Report on April 27 at 1:13 a.m. of a fire on Ridge Road in Lake Shore.