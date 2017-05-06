Crow Wing Paddlers to begin summer paddles May 9

This first paddle of the year will last approximately two hours and is considered an easy trip. Another trip will start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, from Little Pine River off Highway 6 to County Road 36. This trip is considered easy to moderate difficulty and is estimated to take two and a half hours.

Schedules may change due to weather or other factors. All are welcome. Bring your own watercraft or rental kayaks will be available. Call 218-692-1200 to join or for questions.