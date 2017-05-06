Crow Wing Paddlers to begin summer paddles May 9
Those interested in paddling kayak, canoe or paddleboards in the lakes area need not do it alone. The Crow Wing Paddlers Club will kick off its summer season Tuesday, May 9, with a 6:30 p.m. paddle from Mitchell to Eagle Lake via Daggett Brook.
This first paddle of the year will last approximately two hours and is considered an easy trip. Another trip will start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, from Little Pine River off Highway 6 to County Road 36. This trip is considered easy to moderate difficulty and is estimated to take two and a half hours.
Schedules may change due to weather or other factors. All are welcome. Bring your own watercraft or rental kayaks will be available. Call 218-692-1200 to join or for questions.