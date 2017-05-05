Road work scheduled on CSAH 11, CSAH 16

Construction work was scheduled to begin this week on CSAH 11 with miscellaneous concrete curb and drainage casting replacements. Mainline paving for CSAH 11 is scheduled to begin May 15.

Bridge deck rehabilitation and associated work on CSAH 16 is scheduled to begin May 15 with mainline paving scheduled to begin May 30.

Weather permitting, these construction operations are scheduled to be completed by June 9.

Bituminous surfacing will also occur on County Road 127 from CR 137 to CSAH 3, on County Road 137, and on Smith Road, Gilbert Lake Road, Gilbert Trail, Sandberg Road, Paul Street, Jean Street, Blakeman Road and Pine Circle in the First Assessment District.

Construction work was scheduled to begin last week with culvert replacements on CR 137. Mainline paving was to begin the week of May 1 or May 8 if there are delays due to weather. These construction operations are scheduled to be completed by June 2.

For all these projects, traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car as needed. Expect delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone.

Visit the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.us/index.aspx?nid=149 for more construction information.