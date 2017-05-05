'Very Viennese' to wrap up LAMF winter series

Performers include five members of the LAMF roster: flautist Roma Duncan, violinist Jonathan Magness, violist Samantha Rodriguez, cellist Scott Lykins and pianist Timothy Lovelace.

The program will feature chamber music masterpieces by two of the most prominent Viennese composers: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johannes Brahms. Mozart's Flute Quartet in D and Brahms' Piano Quartet in C minor will provide dramatic contrast.

As with all LAMF productions, this concert is free.

These musicians will also participate in the organization's Music Mentors Project, which brings professional musicians into the public schools of central Minnesota for performance, instruction and inspiration. They will visit three elementary schools in the Brainerd lakes area.

For more information about the Lakes Area Music Festival, visit lakesareamusic.org.