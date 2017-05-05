City Clerk/Treasurer Amy Wannebo requested at the February meeting the city purchase a device to record audio at each council meeting to assist with writing meeting minutes. The issue was tabled twice, as City Attorney Andrew Kalis contacted the League of Minnesota Cities for guidance on the issue.

At the April meeting, Kalis said the League of Minnesota Cities does not have a recommendation on the topic, and the council ultimately denied Wannebo's request.

Residents Larry Wannebo and Camy Gridley spoke during the open forum after the vote and expressed their opposition toward the council's action.

When contacted after the meeting, Larry Wannebo said: "For less than $100, the city council could provide the clerk with a valuable tool and improve the transparency in the city ... I think they are afraid of being recorded and put on the city website, like Fifty Lakes and other cities do."

Larry Wannebo and Gridley both said citizens have questioned the council's transparency for a while because, Wannebo said, the mayor and council members have not allowed the clerk to include public comments during open forums in the meeting minutes.

Gridley, when contacted after the meeting, also questioned how much the council allows residents to participate in city affairs because of the recorder issue.

"A surge of recording devices ... are regularly seen at Manhattan Beach city meetings," she said. "Obviously Manhattan Beach citizens care about the city (and) want accurate and complete information in order to participate in the city business where they live. It is shameful that the city council does not welcome citizen participation."

In other business April 4, the council:

• Heard the planning and zoning commission approved a land use permit for a stairway at its March meeting. The applicant received a variance for a stairway last year.

• Heard the planning and zoning commission received a demolition permit for the Manhattan Beach Villas.

• Approved a fire service contract with the Crosslake Fire Department.

• Agreed the city will supply local youth group members who participate in the ditch clean-up with pizza and drinks.

• Agreed to get the planning and zoning administration's recommendation on a floodplain ordinance that would allow property owners within the floodplain to purchase insurance.

• Approved amendments to the zoning ordinance and agreed to fix typos that have been found.