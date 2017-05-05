Crosslake: Council adopts nonresidential CUP moratorium

The moratorium means the city will not accept or process any conditional use permits for recreational, civic, educational, institutional, commercial or industrial use in the specified zones, and it comes after discussion at the regular April 10 council meeting regarding a storage unit facility that Crosslake citizen John Keil wants to construct on County Road 3. Many residents are opposed to having the facility in that area.

According to the newly adopted ordinance, the moratorium's purpose is to protect "the planning process and the health, safety and welfare" of Crosslake citizens.

Now city staff must conduct a study and eventual proposal to redraft Crosslake's comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance. The council scheduled a workshop with the planning and zoning committee for Tuesday, May 2, to begin this work.

The moratorium can last up to one year, but the council hopes to solve the issue before then and repeal the moratorium early.

In other business April 27, the council:

• Agreed to be the fiscal intermediary for the Region 5 Food Co-op Coalition, which has applied for a $49,600 grant from the National Joint Powers Alliance. If the group receives the grant, the city of Crosslake will be the passthrough for funds and will receive $1,000 of the grant money.

• Re-hired park maintenance worker Jerry Logelin, who was laid off last year. He returned to work May 1.