Breezy Point: Council prepares for comp plan rewrite

Though the comp plan rewrite is not due to be completed until 2020, Mayor Tom Lillehei called the organizational meeting to explain the roles each commission will play in the project.

The planning and zoning commission will be the lead group on the project and act as the receptor for all input from focus groups.

The Public Works Department will be responsible for updating the comp plan sections that deal with water quality, sewer system and roads. It must also establish a long-range water treatment plan to prepare for the sewer system's eventual expansion.

The parks and recreation committee will update the parks section of the plan, and the cemetery commission must develop a cemetery section, as the current comprehensive plan does not have one.

Each commission must also designate one member to be on the core team, which council member Rebecca Ball will lead. Other members of the core team will include representatives from the business community and the general public.

Other suggestions for the new comp plan given during the meeting were: getting the police department involved in the process, addressing the needs of current and future businesses in town, and looking at re-establishing an Economic Development Authority in Breezy Point.

The next comprehensive plan meeting will include the city council and the planning and zoning commission Monday, Oct. 23.