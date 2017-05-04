Rothwell bought the Dot only recently and brought it in to show his Chief, Craig Taylor, all the things it could do.

"He didn't believe me how well I worked, that's why I brought it in to show him," Rothwell said. "I had no intention to leave it in the office. I just brought it in to show the guys and bring it home. I forgot to bring it home that night."

Lasher said he and Hall started off just laughing about the things they could make Alexa, the voice of the Dot, say. Then one of them thought they could play a prank by setting the device to play annoying music when their coworkers came in in the morning.

"Luke and I were originally trying to make it play a song at 8 a.m., but it wasn't working," Lasher said. "So I just made it play the most annoying song I could think of. That's Rick Astley on repeat."

The goal was to have the music playing on the inside of the locked door when Taylor showed up the next day.

"(Rothwell) didn't even work the next day," Lasher said. "It was going to be in his locked office while my chief came in to work."

It turns out the attempt at "Rickrolling" (playing Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" to annoy coworkers) only had the chance to bother Lasher and Hall.

"It started playing and I didn't think at the time that I had follow-up reports to do," Lasher said. "I had two or three reports I had to do in the office and couldn't take it anymore."

However, Lasher had turned the volume up so loud that Alexis could not hear any more commands, and with the door locked they couldn't stop the music manually.

"I wanted to shut it off but I couldn't for a while," Lasher said. "It eventually got shut off when it went between songs. That's the only time I could tell her to stop, otherwise she couldn't hear me."

The first time Rothwell or Taylor heard of the failed prank was when they saw it online.

"I saw it on Facebook and it was just the guys goofing around like we do sometimes," Rothwell said. "It's a tough job and you have to have a sense of humor to get through some of the things we deal with. I had no idea it would have so many shares or likes. That was a big surprise."

Lasher didn't even want the prank on Facebook, but his cohort with a camera, Hall, manages social media for the department and had uploaded it. It has since gained attention all over.

Rothwell said the small prank was a demonstration of the positive atmosphere at his department.

"All the officers are very respectful and professional," Rothwell said. "We do what myself and the chief asks them to do without question. I'm very happy that they feel comfortable with doing these kind of shenanigans in the office. We still have that kind of relationship. We still have that kind of working environment. It makes it a lot lighter and makes the job easier. I wasn't expecting it but I'm not surprised. I used to be the prank puller when I was a subordinate."

Rothwell's pranking days may not yet be done, however.

"It was kind of funny," Rothwell said. "I always told them I'm two steps ahead of them, so it'll bite them in the butt eventually."

In a way, Lasher's prank may have already had its own revenge.

"I'm not even sure (how long it played)," Lasher said. "Hearing that song two times is too many times in a row, so it didn't take too long."

The video is available on the department's Facebook page.