Eddie Markeith Frazier, 49, was arrested in Bloomington at about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Frazier was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Tawnja Rene Wallace, who was found in her apartment in Crookston just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. He previously had a no contact order with Wallace after a domestic assault in 2016, according to a criminal complaint.

Murder charges were filed against Frazier on Wednesday in Polk County, according to court documents.

Detectives with the Crookston Police Department found Wallace dead in her bathtub, her face submerged in water shortly after 9:22 a.m., Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Crookston Police officers were dispatched to the apartment at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, when someone called 911 and hung up. Officers knocked on the door, but nobody answered. They reported hearing music or the television and what sounded like furniture moving. When dispatchers called the number back, no one answered.

Police returned after 9 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on Wallace based on a request from Hennepin County. Officers knew Wallace lived with Frazier, according to the criminal complaint. No one answered when they knocked on the door.

Crookston Police detective David Grabowski spoke to Wallace’s daughter, whom he found sitting in the apartment stairwell crying. She referred Grabowski to an source only identified by initials.

Grabowski talked to the source on the phone. The source said “ ‘Mark Frazier’ had told someone he had ‘killed the (expletive) and left her for dead in the tub.’ ”

Detectives found recent drag marks on the ground, according to the criminal complaint. Officers discovered blood and vomit in the bedroom and a bottle of vodka and a makeshift pipe in the bathroom near Wallace’s body.

Bruises and contusions were visible on Wallace’s face and neck, the complaint said.

Wallace’s daughter told detectives her mother and Frazier had been arguing a lot recently and that he had struck her and locked her in a closet a couple of weeks ago.

Detectives also spoke on the phone with Wallace’s sister, who told them she’d spoken to Frazier and he told her that he and Wallace had been drinking and using the drugs when they got in a heated arguement. Frazier told Wallace’s sister that Wallace stabbed him in the bedroom, and he then grabbed Wallace and brought her to the bathroom where he left her “because he knew she was dead,” according to the criminal complaint.

Frazier faces three counts: murder in the second degree, intentional; murder in the second degree, felony murder; and murder in the second degree, under order for protection.

Frazier was court ordered not to be near Wallace, according to a criminal complaint. He had a no contact order issued against him after he was arrested for domestic assault in Bloomington on July 28, 2016, when police say he assaulted Wallace at a hotel.

His initial court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

On Thursday evening, the BCA announced that one of its agents had discharged his weapon. In a statement, the agency said Frazier “was transported to an area hospital after he was taken into custody.” The statement did not elaborate on whether Frazier had been shot or give his current condition.However, the Hennepin County sheriff’s office, which is handling the investigation of the shooting at the BCA’s request in order to avoid a conflict of interest, said the cause of Frazier’s injury was being investigated.The BCA identified the officer who discharged his weapon as Special Agent in Charge Scott Mueller. The agency said Mueller has led the BCA’s Metro Regional Office for more than three years and has worked at the agency since 2008. Before that, Mueller worked for the White Bear Lake Police Department for eight years.He has been placed on standard paid administrative leave. St. Paul Pioneer Press contributed to this report