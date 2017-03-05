Pequot Lakes: Council discusses downtown roads

No decisions were made. City engineer Tim Houle with Widseth Smith Nolting will figure out rough costs based on council members' discussion.

The council sought to identify possible needed improvements to be able to find out what qualifies to be paid for with bonds. Discussion included sewer system infrastructure needs, sidewalks and bike paths, curb and gutter, parking and lighting.

Only council member Jerry Akerson disagreed on the need for sidewalks.

"I think it takes the up north, little town feel that we have right now and throws it right into downtown Minneapolis," he said, adding the city is home to many elderly people who would be responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks.

Mayor Nancy Adams disagreed. "People want sidewalks," she said.

Regarding lighting, Adams and council member Scott Pederson said decorative lighting is needed on the main thoroughfare if the council wants to make the town look nice.

Council members also wondered about future roundabouts at the CSAH 11 and current Highway 371 intersection when a park goes across the current highway, and at the CSAH 11 and Old Highway 371 intersection.