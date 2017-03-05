Sesquicentennial farm applications due April 3

The Sesquicentennial Farm program recognizes family farms according to the following qualifications:

• The farm must be at least 150 years old this year (2016) according to the abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. Do not send originals or copies of records.

• Your family must have owned the farm for 150 years or more. "Family" is defined as parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, first cousins and direct in-laws (father, mother, brother, sister, daughter, son-in-law).

• Continuous residence on farm is not required, but ownership must be continuous.

• The farm should consist of 50 or more acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.

Applications are available by writing Sesquicentennial Farms, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, P.O. Box 64370, St. Paul, MN 55164; emailing info@fbmn.org; or calling 651-768-2100. Applications are also available at www.fbmn.org.

The deadline for application is April 3. Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Century Farms are not automatically recognized as Sesquicentennial Farms. Families must apply to receive Sesquicentennial Farm recognition. County farm bureaus are encouraged to work with county agriculture societies and county fair boards on local recognition of recipients. Recipients will be announced at the beginning of June.

To see a list of previously recognized Sesquicentennial Farms in Minnesota, visit fbmn.org/pages/farm-recognition.