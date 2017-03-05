CPR, AED course offered March 21 in Pine River

Fee is $55.

Heartsaver CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) is a video-based, instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants.

This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven, practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning of skills.

This course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Course is updated with new science from the 2015 American Heart Association Guidelines Update for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care. Instructor will be Terri Spielman.

Register online at prbschools.revtrak.net or call 218-587-2080.