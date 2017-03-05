International Women's Day event set March 8 at CLC
Central Lakes College will host an International Women's Day event Wednesday, March 8, at the Brainerd campus in the Chalberg Theatre from 9 a.m. to noon and in the cafeteria from noon to 4 p.m.
Local women and CLC faculty, staff and students will lead activities and speak on a variety of topics pertaining to women.
The event will be hosted by CLC Student Life, AAUW and ZONTA International. All activities are free, and any community members are welcome.
For more information, contact Mary Sam, dean of students, equity and inclusion, at msam@clcmn.edu.