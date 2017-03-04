Blotter - March 5, 2017

BURGLARY: Report on Feb. 23 at 3:24 p.m. of a burglary on East 5 Point Lake Drive in Hackensack.

CRASH: Report on Feb. 21 at 9:59 a.m. of a property damage crash on 24th Street in Pine River.

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 25 at 8:13 p.m. of a property damage crash and DWI arrest on Sorenson Lake Road and Sorenson Lake Trail in Merrifield.

Report on Feb. 26 at 6:31 a.m. of a property damage crash on the County Road 11 roundabout in Pequot Lakes.

THEFT: Report on Feb. 23 at 8:02 a.m. of a theft of medication on County Road 1 in Emily.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Feb. 19 at 6:13 a.m. of a vehicle rollover on State Highway 371 and Twin Lake Drive.

DWI: Report on Feb. 24 at 4:07 p.m. of a subject arrested for fourth-degree DWI on Country Care Lane.

Nisswa Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 23 at 1:52 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive.