Financial seminar on college costs set March 7
Pequot Lakes Community Education will offer an informational seminar, Sending Your Child to College, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Pequot Lakes High School.
There is no cost, but pre-registration is requested by calling 218-568-9200.
During this complimentary seminar with financial adviser Lillie Resch, participants will learn ways to define a college savings goal that is right for them, determine today's cost and various payment options, balance retirement and college savings, and understand what goes into college saving and college spending.