RiverWood Bank opens in Baxter, offers StoneHouse coffee

A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, March 9.

The new building gives RiverWood room to add new services and more employees, all of which are needed to accommodate a surge in business at the bank's Baxter and Crosslake branches, said RiverWood Chairman Paul Means.

"Since branching into the Brainerd lakes area in 2004, we have been fortunate to experience a significant amount of growth in our Baxter and Crosslake branches," Means said. "Our two area managers, Bart Taylor and Bruce Kennedy, along with their staff, have provided a high level of customer service in a flexible community banking environment that seems to resonate with people from this area."

One of the new building's features is the addition of StoneHouse Coffee and Roastery, which has a 1,200-square-foot shop where it sells baked-from-scratch pastries, items from a light lunch menu like sandwiches and homemade soups, and the coffee it's known for at its Nisswa shop.

Means said he is excited to partner with StoneHouse because the company has exceptional products, and the new location is a great chance to introduce the business to Brainerd and Baxter. The building's design allows StoneHouse to be open when the bank branch is not. A sliding panelized glass wall separates the bank branch from StoneHouse, which will be open seven days a week.

RiverWood's new building also has a large conference room that will be available for public use.

"Our goal has been to create a welcoming environment for our customers and the community as a whole," Means said. "Our new facility will not only be a place to enjoy a great cup of coffee but we will also offer community groups a convenient place to gather."