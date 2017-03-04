Emily Area Food Shelf seeks donations for FoodShare month

This past year, the food shelf saw a total of 646 visits to the food shelf seeking help to feed families. Many families seeking help have a family member who was laid off from work.

The Emily Area Food Shelf serves families in the Emily, Outing, Fifty Lakes, Little Pine, Ross Lake, Fairfield and Perry Lake areas. The food shelf added a fresh produce and bakery day from 9:30-11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month.

Regular distribution days for families are the third Wednesday of each month from 9:30-11 a.m., and the following day, Thursday, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The food shelf is available during the month for emergency situations by appointment. It is located at 20948 County Road 1, in Emily.

The food shelf is asking for support this month. All donations are recorded and reports are submitted to the Minnesota March FoodShare program. Based on the money a food shelf raises, there are grants that will donate a percentage back to the food shelf during the following year.

Checks can be made to "Emily Food Shelf" and left at the Pine River State Bank, Emily branch, or mailed to Emily Emergency Food Shelf, c/o Nancy Moritz, director, at 42145 Birchwood Drive, Emily, MN 56447.

Food donations may be left at the Emily Ace Hardware.