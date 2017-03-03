55-plus driver improvement courses offered in area

• 5-9 p.m. Monday, March 6, Pequot Lakes High School (four-hour refresher).

• 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Crosby-Ironton High School (four-hour refresher).

• 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and Thursday, March 9, Staples Community Center (eight-hour first-time course).

• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Crosslake Community Center (four-hour refresher).

• 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Baxter.

The driver improvement course is open to the public; pre-registration is required. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor teaches this class. By using the most up-to-date research in the field, participants will be provided the latest information in regard to driver safety, new laws and vehicle technology.

Fee for the four-hour refresher course is $22, and the eight-hour course is $26.

For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 888-234-1294.

People age 55 and older who complete the course qualify for a 10 percent discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law. First-time participants must complete the initial eight hours of training and a four-hour refresher class every three years to maintain the 10 percent discount.