Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    55-plus driver improvement courses offered in area

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:49 p.m.

    The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following area 55-plus driver improvement courses:

    • Noon-4 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa (four-hour refresher).

    • 5-9 p.m. Monday, March 6, Pequot Lakes High School (four-hour refresher).

    • 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Crosby-Ironton High School (four-hour refresher).

    • 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and Thursday, March 9, Staples Community Center (eight-hour first-time course).

    • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Crosslake Community Center (four-hour refresher).

    • 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Baxter.

    The driver improvement course is open to the public; pre-registration is required. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor teaches this class. By using the most up-to-date research in the field, participants will be provided the latest information in regard to driver safety, new laws and vehicle technology.

    Fee for the four-hour refresher course is $22, and the eight-hour course is $26.

    For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 888-234-1294.

    People age 55 and older who complete the course qualify for a 10 percent discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law. First-time participants must complete the initial eight hours of training and a four-hour refresher class every three years to maintain the 10 percent discount.

    Explore related topics:NewsDriver improvement program55-plusMinnesota Highway Safety Center
    Advertisement
    randomness