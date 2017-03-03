Pequot Lakes Youth Sports seeks summer ball sponsors

Among these communities, there are approximately 60 teams that play on 29 different ball fields located in and around the surrounding area.

Pequot Lakes Youth Sports is seeking sponsors for the 23 teams in the summer ball program. A business sponsorship is $230 and will cover the cost of the uniforms (shirts and hats) for one team, including players and coaches, with the business name printed on the shirts. Players will keep their uniforms when the season ends.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a Pequot Lakes Youth Sports team or who has questions regarding this program, contact Andrea Nelson at 218-568-9342 or anelson@isd186.org.