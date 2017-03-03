The city received bids from both Bolton & Menk and Widseth Smith Nolting for the sewer upgrade. Though WSN's bid was $12,000 lower at $1,590,000, the estimate did not include everything the city wants, such as an equalization basin, which Public Works Director Ted Strand said is important to keep up with the summer's population influx.

"In my mind, we've had an issue with that since day one," Strand said.

Based on the commission's recommendation, the council unanimously voted to give Bolton & Menk the project.

Next, the council discussed hiring a city engineer, a decision it tabled in January when council member Dave Nevin asked to see more proposals than just from WSN.

Strand said the city has contracted with WSN for various road projects that are in progress right now, so he wanted to keep those projects so as not to lose time.

Public works chairman Darrell Shannon and council members Dave Schrupp and Brad Nelson agreed to keep WSN contracted for those road projects.

Council member Gary Heacox said that while he doesn't especially like the work WSN has done in the past, he understands wanting that firm to continue with its current projects, but he wouldn't hire them as the city engineer.

Nevin, however, said he would really like a new set of eyes on everything, as the city seems like it is "held hostage" by its continuous use of WSN.

"I think any of the engineers could come in and take over on what somebody's doing," Nevin said. "I think having some new eyes and new sight, no matter what you're doing, wherever you're doing it, is a good idea, and I think it's time. They (WSN) have been here for 20 years."

Mayor Patty Norgaard said she doesn't like the idea of change just for the sake of change but would like to have "really good reasons." She also said that, according to the other engineering proposals received from Bolton & Menk, Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. and WSB & Associates, there would be a transition period if a new firm took up the projects WSN is working on.

Strand confirmed that, saying a new firm would want to review all the work done thus far before putting a stamp of approval on it, which would lose the city some time, though he was unsure of how much time.

Nelson agreed with Nevin that a new set of eyes would be good for the city but said he doesn't want to waste any time with current projects.

"These guys (WSN) already started the road stuff a long time ago," Nelson said. "Somebody else could pick up the mitt ... but I don't see what you're going to gain at this point by getting another set of eyes on three roads that are already fully engineered and ready to hit the ground."

The suggestion came up not to hire an engineer until projects for the next construction season are planned, but City Clerk Char Nelson said sometimes planning and zoning members or other city workers have engineering questions that need to be answered quickly. The public works commission agreed, and Norgaard added that it would be irresponsible not to name an official engineer.

Schrupp suggested hiring a firm now to serve until July, when it's time to start planning next year's road projects, which would be a good transition period. Others liked this idea.

Norgaard said, to save confusion, she thinks it would be best to hire WSN for that short period since that firm is working on such big projects right now. But if other projects came up before July, she assured the council that the city could go out to multiple firms for bids and not automatically go with WSN.

Nevin countered Norgaard and said he would rather hire Bolton & Menk, just to see how the firm works with city staff.

Brad Nelson then made the motion to hire Bolton & Menk as the official city engineer through June. Strand said he would be OK with that plan.

The motion passed 4-1, with Norgaard opposed.