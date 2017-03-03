Madden's on Gull Lake invests in winter construction

Madden's will open April 28 for its 88th season and will offer guests more than 110 renovated guest rooms. In addition, Wilson Bay will get a new 2,300-square foot beach house on the resort's west shoreline. The beach house will include four bedrooms, a full kitchen, dining room, living room (including a gas fireplace), a screened porch (including a wood fireplace), a lakeside patio and a private dock.

The house's construction makes up $450,000 of the total construction investment.

"Last year we invested more than $13 million back into the property due to storm damages, so we are continuing to update guest rooms to match the resort updates to ensure we're providing the best experience possible for guests," said Madden's Vice President Abbey Pieper. "This year's renovations will only improve the experience by providing an up-to-date, stylish and fresh look to many of our accommodations and guest spaces."

Jim Madden's house, overlooking Steamboat Bay on the east shoreline, will also get a full renovation and will be available for rental in May. The house features five bedrooms, five and a half baths, a full kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace, game and TV room with pool table, lakeside deck and private beach with dock.

