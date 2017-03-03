PR-B Community Education offers classes
Pine River-Backus Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at prbschools.revtrak.net or call 218-587-2080.
• Birdhouses (two-day class): 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 15 and 22, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $10.
Build birdhouses with precut wood, a hammer, glue, screwdriver and wood burner. Use veggies to paint on the birdhouse or make a picture. Instructor is Mary Jo Litke.
• Rainbow Art: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.
Create sunshine and rainbows by painting, coloring, cutting and gluing. Instructor is Amber Haegele.