"Republican legislators, this is a spit in the face of the working people who you claim to represent," said Adams, flanked by DFL lawmakers in advance of a House floor session on Thursday evening.

Minutes later, he joined dozens of labor, social justice and anti-poverty advocates outside the House chamber to chant and rally against "corporate greed" and in favor of "local control."

Business advocates, however, say they have good reason to be wary of a potential patchwork of wage, sick leave and scheduling regulations that vary from city to city.

"If businesses don't know the rules they're going to be operating under, they're not going to grow in Minnesota," said lead author and Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, addressing House lawmakers Thursday during the marathon and sometimes emotional floor session, which stretched toward midnight. "They're not going to add jobs in Minnesota. This bill simply conforms with what we've done for over 100 years."

The so-called "pre-emption" bill passed the Republican-controlled House 76-53 late Thursday night, largely along party lines, but it has yet to be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate. DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, who has shown no enthusiasm for the proposed legislation, has called it a business tactic to tamp salaries.

Local wage, sick leave rules

A December survey of 500 Minnesota companies, most of them small-business owners, found that more than 70 percent believe a raft of new rules — including a proposed $15 minimum wage in Minneapolis — will negatively affect their businesses.

"The results from our survey clearly demonstrate the need for a statewide uniform approach to these issues," said Vicki Stute, president of the Dakota Regional Chamber of Commerce and chairwoman of the Metropolitan Advocacy Coalition of Chambers, in a prepared statement.

St. Paul and Minneapolis passed ordinances in 2016 that require most employers to offer workers paid sick leave, effective July 1. Advocates estimate some 150,000 workers — 63 percent people of color — would benefit.

In addition, Minneapolis is hosting listening sessions this month in advance of a possible increase to the citywide minimum wage. Duluth has been studying a possible sick leave mandate, and other cities are likely to jump aboard.

All of those efforts would fall by the wayside if House File 600, otherwise known as the Uniform Labor Standards Act — or pre-emption bill — becomes law. The bill, which has 35 Republican authors in the House, blocks cities from mandating a higher minimum wage or greater sick leave and scheduling benefits than what's required by the state of Minnesota.

Proponents such as Garofalo have said the intent is to create uniformity in employment regulations from city to city. The alternative, he said, would leave employers scrambling to understand requirements that could change at every municipal border.

"There are 854 cities in the state of Minnesota," Garofalo said this month while introducing the bill at a House job growth committee he chairs. "It is unrealistic and unproductive to have 854 different labor standards."

Some business owners say the lack of uniformity would leave employers vulnerable to predatory lawyers eager to exploit honest mistakes in paperwork and accounting as their mobile workforce moves from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Even the threat of a lawsuit can draw settlement offers from worried small-business owners.

Opponents such as the anti-poverty group ISAIAH say the proposed legislation would block local control over citywide rulemaking, historically a staple concern of conservative lawmakers.

"Working people are actually winning at the local level, and that scares people desperately," said Rep. Paul Thissen, DFL-Minneapolis, on Thursday, addressing House lawmakers.