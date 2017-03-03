Bemidji State University nursing program inducts area students
Bemidji - Local students were among a group of 54 students who were formally accepted into Bemidji State University's Department of Nursing during an induction ceremony held on Feb. 18.
During the scholarship and induction ceremony, new student nurses had name tags ceremonially affixed to their lab coats to officially mark their transition into the study of professional nursing.
Baxter
- Chris Laber
Bowlus
- Marie Blonigen
Menahga
- Alissa Schoon
Nisswa
- Elizabeth Thurlow
Pierz
- Abby Kummet