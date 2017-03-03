Search
    Bemidji State University nursing program inducts area students

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:12 a.m.

    Bemidji - Local students were among a group of 54 students who were formally accepted into Bemidji State University's Department of Nursing during an induction ceremony held on Feb. 18.

    During the scholarship and induction ceremony, new student nurses had name tags ceremonially affixed to their lab coats to officially mark their transition into the study of professional nursing.

    Baxter

    • Chris Laber

    Bowlus

    • Marie Blonigen

    Menahga

    • Alissa Schoon

    Nisswa

    • Elizabeth Thurlow

    Pierz

    • Abby Kummet
