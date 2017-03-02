Pequot Lakes School accepting donations for student
Pequot Lakes High School is collecting donations for Jaron Goff, a high school student whose father, Dennis Goff, died Thursday, Feb. 16, in a vehicle accident on Highway 371 just south of Pequot Lakes.
Items the school is collecting for Jaron include cash donations or gift cards that allow the opportunity for Jaron to get his needs met locally, Crystal Roste, school district collaborative family service worker, said in an email.
Suggestions for gift cards include Wal-Mart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Pequot Lakes Supervalu, etc.
Donations are being accepted in the high school office.