He will briefly review the continuous and complex balancing act going in lakes and which includes temperature, nutrients, habitat, fishing and native versus exotic species, observing how each factor influences the other; to remain healthy enough to maintain recreational and economic value all factors must be considered.

One way to maintain this balance is to protect small areas within watersheds including shorelines and waters.

The nature of protection might vary with location and need not prohibit fishing, which it

specifically aims to enhance. Areas might be small (5 percent of a watershed might suffice if selected carefully) and local involvement and coordination would be key to success. A study in Wisconsin predicts a 90 percent decrease in walleye lakes in the next 40-50 years and the same trend could happen in Minnesota unless something is done.

Peter suggests that it is now time to try this concept in freshwater in Minnesota, where many lakes are under high biological stress. The DNR defines Scientific and Natural Areas (SNA's) to protect important land, but there has no equivalent approaches to protect water.

This event is hosted by the Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation and the Association of Cass County Lakes.