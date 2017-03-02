Search
    Ms. Blarney, Mr. Malarkey Pageant is Saturday

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:07 p.m.
    Contestants must be 21 or older; be willing and able to participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18; and be energetic and enthusiastic and have a whole lot of blarney. PineandLakes.com Illustration

    The 10th annual Ms. Blarney & Mr. Malarkey Pageant that's part of the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade & Celebration will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Manhattan's at Manhattan Beach Lodge.

    Each winner will receive a $600 prize package, and all contestants will receive a $20 gift certificate to Manhattan's.

    Contestants must be 21 or older; be willing and able to participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18; and be energetic and enthusiastic and have a whole lot of blarney.

    For more information, call 218-692-3381. For registration, visit www.mblodge.com.

