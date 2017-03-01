Sunday liquor sales: Area legislators split votes on issue

The Senate passed a bill Monday, Feb. 27, on a 38-28 vote to allow liquor stores to be open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays as soon as July. The House bill to allow Sunday liquor sales to begin at 10 a.m. passed 85-45 Feb. 20.

Both chambers must now agree on an opening time. Minnesota has never allowed liquor stores to be open Sundays.

Paul Gazelka, Republican from Fairview Township in Cass County, said in his role as Senate majority leader, he decides what bills get to the floor.

"So I'm allowing it to get to the floor," he said before Monday's vote.

"I've always been a 'no' vote and I'm still a 'no' vote," he said, but "every senator should have a right to vote on this bill."

Gazelka remains opposed to Sunday liquor sales because he's concerned it might affect the more rural, small liquor stores and municipal liquor stores.

"But there has been a growing and increasing percentage of the population that would like to have Sunday sales. That's why I think the senators as a whole should weigh in and make the decision," Gazelka said.

Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, also did not want to see the bill passed.

"It's really devastating for greater Minnesota," she said. "We have all of our small, family-owned and independent businesses and our (municipals), and they're hurt by this bill."

But the stores themselves aren't Ruud's only concern.

"Like Nisswa, they have a municipal liquor, and so it will cost people in property taxes to be open on Sundays because they will have to pay wages on Sundays," she said.

Ruud said she didn't hear much about this issue while campaigning last summer, so it's not on the top of her list.

"I think this is really kind of a something that's been focused on that we're not," Ruud said. "We're talking about the bonding bill and taxes and health care."

Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, wasn't able to be reached for comment, but is recorded as a vote for Sunday sales.

Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, also was not in the majority vote, but said he does not have particularly strong feelings on the issue.

"I was a 'no' vote the last time; I was a 'no' vote again," he said. "This is something that really isn't a big deal either way for me personally, although I typically gravitate toward some of the more family-friendly perspectives, if you want to put it that way."

Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore, also didn't have strong feelings on the issue, but voted "yes" based on feedback within his District 9A.

"It really didn't make any difference. I don't need to go to the liquor store on Sunday. But I know my job is to represent my district and to represent Minnesota, and I made a lot of phone calls and I received a lot of phone calls and a lot of emails, and I would say in my district they were 90 percent for and probably 10 percent against, and that's the reason I voted that way," Poston said.

Poston agreed with Ruud that there are bigger issues legislators need to tackle.

"The attitude really is - would you guys stop messing around with this, pass it and work on something more important. And I agree with that completely," he said.

Also voting "yes" was Rep Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin.

"This issue is important to our area since, especially during the summer months, tourism is an everyday operation," Lueck said in an emailed statement. "Our small businesses serve a large population of customers that are in our area throughout the weekend. It is time we in St. Paul recognized that our business owners should have the option to be open for off-sales on Sundays, a latitude we already have provided to micro-breweries and wineries. If it fits their business model, they can open their doors. The state shouldn't be mandating they lock their doors on any given day of the week."

Rep. Sandy Layman R-Cohasset, said she decided to oppose Sunday liquor sales based on small business feedback.

"What I found is that many average consumers were in favor of Sunday liquor sales," Layman said. "Most, if not all small business owners I heard from, including liquor stores, were against Sunday liquor sales. Because I've been working with small business owners in northern Minnesota for my whole career, that's where I voted."

Layman admitted more small liquor stores near the borders of the state were in favor of Sunday sales, but her constituent business owners were not. Many of those owners saw the Sunday ban as an equalizer against big box competition.

"The Sunday ban on liquor sales is one of those last hold-out points where the small liquor store owners felt like they are somewhat on an even playing field there," Layman said. "They feel if Sunday sales pass, even though the law doesn't require them to be open on Sunday, in order to stay competitive with big boxes, they will need to stay open on Sunday."

Layman's constituents suggested the extra day open will represent additional costs without an increase in business. Bigger box stores, however, are already open on Sundays, so they don't face the same issue.

"The small liquor store owner in north central Minnesota feels like they have a finite number of customers, and being open one extra day is not going to increase the number of customers or their sales, but it will increase their overhead costs," Layman said.