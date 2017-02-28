Police Blotter - Mar 1, 2017

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on Feb. 18 at 9:41 a.m. of a burglary on South Lake Lawrence Road in Emily.

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 14 at 7:24 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 13 in Nisswa.

Report on Feb. 16 at 6:25 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and Twin Lake Drive in Pequot Lakes.

Nisswa Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Feb. 18 at 1:51 a.m. of a burglary on East Cullen Road.

CRASH: Report on Feb. 17 at 10:56 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 18 and Middle Cullen Road.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASH: Report on Feb. 13 at 12:06 p.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.