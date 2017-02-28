Police Blotter - Mar 1, 2017
Breezy Point Police Department
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 18 at 3:18 a.m. of a vehicle stopped for loud exhaust on County Road 11 and Hunt Boulevard. The passenger was found to have felony warrants for his arrest. The driver and passenger were booked for sales and possession of methamphetamine.
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department
BURGLARY: Report on Feb. 18 at 9:41 a.m. of a burglary on South Lake Lawrence Road in Emily.
CRASHES: Report on Feb. 14 at 7:24 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 13 in Nisswa.
Report on Feb. 16 at 6:25 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and Twin Lake Drive in Pequot Lakes.
Nisswa Police Department
BURGLARY: Report on Feb. 18 at 1:51 a.m. of a burglary on East Cullen Road.
CRASH: Report on Feb. 17 at 10:56 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 18 and Middle Cullen Road.
Cass County Sheriff's Department
CRASH: Report on Feb. 13 at 12:06 p.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.