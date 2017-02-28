Area churches to celebrate World Day of Prayer

Seven area churches are involved: Our Savior's, Pequot Lakes Baptist, Grace United Methodist in Pequot Lakes, St. Christopher's Catholic in Nisswa, Christ Community in Nisswa, Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa and Living Savior in Lake Shore.

This year's featured country is the Philippines, with music, slides, a visit by a Filipino and Filipino lunch to follow. The program is planned by women from the Philippines who will talk about their culture and conditions.

Offering for the day will be divided between the World Day of Prayer ministry and the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes.