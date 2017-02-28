The goal of the program is to "promote social inclusion through sports," said Kristen Harsha, Pequot Lakes High School physical education teacher and Special Olympics coach.

"Teams are made up of people with similar age and ability. That makes practices more fun," she said.

Harsha, who has worked with the Special Olympics program for five years, said a unified partners track and field event took place a couple years ago, but the program has been elevated this year, and she hopes to spread the word to keep it growing.

Senior Taylor Olson-Finley is a unified partner who took part in basketball games.

"It was really cool to see how many kids were involved and how they were involved. It was really fun," she said. "It's really cool to interact (with Special Olympics athletes) and see how far they've progressed with their skills."

Freshman Anja Kaneski is one of those athletes Olson-Finley got to interact with. Kaneski said she enjoyed having other students as a part of the team for the basketball games.

"My team won one game and lost the other, but that's OK," Kaneski said. "We worked really hard out there."

The unified partners teams are made up of three students with special needs and two students without.

Next year Harsha would like to add a unified partners bowling event to the schedule.

Harsha's athletes also participated in a basketball skills competition in Staples on Feb. 15 and in the Special Olympics Winter Carnival at Camp Confidence in East Gull Lake on Feb. 16 that included activities such as ice fishing, sled dog races and ice bowling.

Other events for the group this year include the Polar Plunge in Breezy Point on Saturday, March 4, and a track and field competition in the spring.

As for the future of the Special Olympics program, Harsha has a lofty goal in mind.

"It would be fun to eventually try to get to a state event because I think we have good enough athletes to get to that point," she said.

In Photo:

Pequot Lakes High School Special Olympics athletes and unified partner participants competed in a basketball competition Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Pierz. Back row, from left: Kade Kitzman, unified partner; Dave Dahlquist, staff member; Chad Rudbeck, staff member. Fifth row: Mason Wales, unified partner; Alex Kotaska, unified partner; Nancy Lazerine, staff member. Fourth row: Cody Huss, unified partner; Karli Skog, unified partner; Gabe Rodemeyer, Special Olympics athlete; Kate Rennicke, staff member. Third row: Abbey Nelson, Special Olympics athlete; Cameron Ward, Special Olympics athlete. Second row: Taylor Olson-Finley, unified partner; Anja Kaneski, Special Olympics athlete; Sam Clement, Special Olympics athlete; Lydia Putnam, Special Olympics athlete; Leila Carlson, staff member. Front row: Zachary Michelson, Special Olympics athlete; Doris Young, Special Olympics athlete; Gavin Bailles, Special Olympics athlete; Susan Maciej, staff member; Vanessa Olson, Special Olympics athlete; Kristen Harsh, coach. Not pictured: Kate Rennicke