Child and Teen Checkups available for Crow Wing County youth

To qualify for a free checkup through Child and Teen Checkups, youth must be age 20 or under and on Medical Assistance.

"We want eligible people to use this program for their checkups while it's available to them," Sjodin said. "Don't wait until there's a problem to see a doctor."

Crow Wing County residents can get more information, along with a current list of medical, dental and eye clinics, at www.ChildAndTeenCheckups.com or by calling 1-877-724-1080. To schedule a checkup, contact the clinic and ask for a Child and Teen Checkup.

Those living outside of Crow Wing County should contact their local county public health department to learn more.