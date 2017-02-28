TEDxGullLake announces lineup for April event

Presenters will include experts on climate change and lake health in Minnesota, a developer of nanocapsule technology used for cancer treatment, teachers who innovate to make science and math real to middle school students and the winner of National Public Radio's 2016 "Tiny Desk Concert" competition.

In addition, topics during the day will range from the impacts of computer light on our brains, to the challenges of midwifery in rural areas, to what it means to be a man in rural America. A transplanted East Coast writer and entertainer will share her discoveries after moving to smalltown Minnesota. And the creator of the DocuMNtary video series will talk about Minnesota's innovative technology scene, past and present.

The day-long event will include 16 speakers and performers on a wide variety of topics, providing their stories, ideas and art in concise, meaningful ways.

Meteorologist Paul Huttner, of Minnesota Public Radio, will talk about climate change impacts on Minnesota and the technology revolution that could help fix it. He is a leading voice in discussing climate change and its impacts around the world, as well as in Minnesota. His award-winning program, "Climate Cast," focuses on climate change news, science and solutions.

Nick Roseth has been working in the high-tech world for 15 years. As producer for DocuMNtary, he created a video series looking at the fast-growing technology environment in Minnesota.

"We have an incredible community. We are growing, we need tech talent, and we don't do a very good job of telling our story," he said in a news release.

Peter Sorensen, fisheries professor at the University of Minnesota, didn't just stand by and watch the quality of Minnesota lakes degrade over the last couple decades. He took notes, conducted tests and studied the impacts. Sorensen argues that lake restoration is urgently needed, but not realistic, "so our best hope of saving these ecosystems and their fisheries lies in selectively preserving portions of them."

In 2016, when Gaelynn Lea won National Public Radio's "Tiny Desk Concert" competition over 6,100 entrants, it was a catapult into the musical fast lane. A national audience learned what the people of Duluth have known for many years: Something magical and hypnotic takes place when she combines her unique violin style with her vocals. In addition to performing, Lea will talk about the pursuit of enrichment rather than progress in setting life goals.

Brainerd teachers Jim Reed and Cory Olson will talk about their high altitude balloon class for students at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. They developed this highly popular class to teach science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, concepts in rural areas where traditional STEM resources are not easily found.

Laura Brod, of Rovermed BioSciences, will talk about how the tiniest of technologies - nanocapsules - can deliver medicines directly to cancer cells.

Like the national TED Talks, all TEDxGullLake talks will be limited to 18 minutes or less.

The TEDxGullLake is made possible by the National Joint Powers Alliance in Staples, along with help from Ascensus and Glynlyon.

"Variety and balance is a hallmark of TED Talks," Kate Hunt, curator for TEDxGullLake and a 2014 TED fellow, said in a news release. "When you sit down for a day of short presentations, you never really know what to expect. You might hear something familiar approached from an entirely new direction or you might be inspired by a new idea or topic you never knew existed."

Visit www.TEDxGullLake.com for registration for the all-day event. The cost is $70, which includes a "Minnesota harvest" lunch on site at Madden's.

TEDxGullLake is licensed by the national TED organization and is patterned after the famous TED Talks, a series of short presentations and performances designed to enlighten and inspire. It is being organized by local volunteers with funding by local sponsors. TED is an acronym for Technology, Entertainment and Design, although TED Talks have grown to include all sciences, human behavior, public policy and any topic that informs and inspires.

"We want to highlight important ideas that resonate in rural Minnesota and around the world," Hunt SAID in the release. "We hope these ideas will leave everyone not only with new concepts and knowledge, but also with the desire to take action for the betterment of our communities."