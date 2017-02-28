Licensed psychologist Ken Fogal will speak about how in the film people will discover the intricate web of factors that determine their well-being. Scientists, psychologists, bio-energetic researchers and holistic practitioners will share their knowledge, experiences and insights.

Participants will find out how they can enliven their body's own self-healing capabilities and transform their ideas about how to get well and stay well.

Lunch will be served. There is no cost to attend but RSVPs are requested to CRMC's oncology care coordinator, registered nurse Jill Wittrock, at 218-546-4319.

The Power of Complementary & Alternative Approaches in Treating Cancer explores many of the ways one can take a more active role in managing the fight with cancer. Fogal presents the seminars and identifies some of the complementary medicine resources available such as acupuncture, yoga, aromatherapy, massage, qigong and others.

The series also focuses on the power of the mind in practices such as meditation, visualization techniques and mindfulness, as ways to stimulate the immune system and reduce adverse effects from chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.