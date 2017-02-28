Century Farms Program now accepting applications

Family farms are recognized as Century Farms when three requirements are met. The farm must be: at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years, though continuous residence on the farm is not required; and at least 50 acres.

Qualifying families will receive a commemorative certificate along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farms status.

Applications are available at mnstatefair.org by clicking the "Recognition Programs" link at the bottom of the homepage, at fbmn.org, by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4400, or at statewide county extension and county Farm Bureau offices.

Submission deadline is Monday, April 3, and recipients will be announced in May.

Previously recognized families should not re-apply.

More information on Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. A Century Farm database is also available at fbmn.org.