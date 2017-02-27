Mayor's Notebook: February happenings in Crosslake

This month we began our "Friends of Crosslake" recognition program. It is our way of expressing appreciation for the contributions made to our city. At the February council meeting, Jon Henke, director of the Crosslake Community Center, presented awards to the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club and PAL Foundation. Both of these organizations have given generously through financial contributions and countless hours they have unselfishly given to various projects in our community. Thank you to the PAL Foundation and Crosslake Idea Lions Club.

We also had several recognitions awarded to Crosslake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a Certificate of Compliance for outstanding operation, maintenance and management of our wastewater treatment system. And the best recognition was an "Atta Boy" written by one of our community members thanking the Public Works Department for helping, and I quote: "I just want to let you know the employee went out of his way to assist me in removing snow from the end of my driveway and around my mailbox. Thank him and the Public Works Department for a job well done."

At the last council meeting, the council members voted to hire the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) to complete a comprehensive plan update. The last update of the city comprehensive plan was in 2008. It is recommended a city's comp plan be updated every eight-10 years, so we are right on schedule.

The NJPA objective for Crosslake is "to provide the City Council, Planning Commission, city staff, residents and the business and development community a comprehensive, inclusive and consistent tool to guide the city's decision making and development over the next 15 years."

This plan will drive future development by serving as a guide for future ordinance amendments, rezoning requests and capital improvement planning. The proposed comprehensive plan schedule is to have a draft report and approved by Dec. 17. So stay tuned for further updates and community involvement when needed.

How many of you saw the latest Crosslake Community School update? As Mike Stone wrote, "Word is getting out about the new building project and we're amazed at the groundswell of support from our local professional and business community."

I know you have heard me say this before and I'll say it again - schools play an important role in a community; they enhance the economic health of a community, they provide an anchor and community space for surrounding neighborhoods, and most importantly they educate our next generation of leaders. So watch for more exciting news from the LAKES Foundation and be an informed supporter.

This article reflects my perspectives and opinions and NOT the council as a whole. So if you have questions or concerns, stop in at city hall from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays for a cup of coffee or just to chat.