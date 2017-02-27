Cancer support group available to women

CRMC's new oncology care coordinator, registered nurse Jill Wittrock, will be the guest speaker. The group is open to women who are newly diagnosed, undergoing treatment and post treatment. It is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn. A new topic is discussed each month and refreshments are served.

Registration is not required and there is no cost to attend. Groups are scheduled the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302.