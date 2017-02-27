Library to host Minnesota author March 13

Learn about Mustful's books, Minnesota history, the writing process and the self-publishing experience at this event. The free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's art and cultural heritage.

Tax help available

We'll have AARP tax aide people here to help you with your income taxes again this year. Days still available are March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and April 6 and 13. You must have an appointment, so call 218-568-6181 now to set up a time.

Book Festival planned for May

We're planning our first-ever Book Festival titled "Made in Minnesota: A Celebration of Local Authors." This is for local (anywhere in Minnesota) authors and will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Setup begins at 9 a.m. The event will take place at the library. Publicize and sell your books and meet great people.

There is a $10 fee (make checks payable to Friends of the Pequot Lakes Library), which includes half of an 8-foot table. Call the Pequot Lakes Library at 218-568-6181 to request registration information.

There is no admission fee for the general public to come in and meet authors and perhaps buy some books (signed by the author, of course). Should be exciting! Please come.

Thank you

As always, thanks to all of our regular volunteers. You're the glue that holds us together!

Notes about this and that

Our display table for March will feature books, information and recent articles on climate change, looking at both the world as a whole and our own state of Minnesota. Thank you to Melissa Birch for adding to our knowledge of this important subject.

Dates to note

• Thursday, March 2, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book to be discussed is "Rebecca," by Daphne duMaurier. April's book will be "Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead.

The book club is open to anyone interested. There's no need to call ahead.

• Monday, March 13, 1 p.m.: Legacy Program featuring author Colin Mustful's book talk (see above).