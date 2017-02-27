Backus man named state snowmobile association's Unsung Hero

Weaver has been a diehard snowmobiler since 1968, when he bought his first sled. Snowmobiling later became a family activity. He and several others founded the Ponto Knights Riders Snowmobile Club in 1974.

Weaver has also given to the sport by acting as snowmobile safety instructor, club president, groomer operator and trail coordinator.

At age 81, Weaver is a consistent leader of work crews and works "harder than anyone in the club," a news release said.

Other awards presented included Dealer of the Year, Young Snowmobiler of the Year, Snowmobiler of the Year and Snowmobile Club of the Year. To nominate a person and/or business for one of these awards, submit their name and fill out the nomination form by going to www.mnsnowmobiler.org.