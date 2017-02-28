They tapped into humor and faith to make it through an ordeal that saw Arlyn in dire need of a liver transplant at the same time his mother Erica was about to deliver her third child.

Instead of focusing on his own woes, Erica and husband Neal tasked their son with trying to make other people smile. The sweets and jokes Arlyn doled out and foam Nerf projectiles fired from his bed made more than a few of the staff at the Minneapolis hospital chuckle.

"Everything he went through for a little boy, and he stayed positive and he made other people laugh," Erica said.

Arlyn and his parents, 11-year-old sister Aleksia and baby sister Adalie are finally back and settling into a routine at their north Moorhead home, about seven months after he suddenly developed liver failure and required a transplant.

Last July, Arlyn came home from a fishing trip with his skin and eyes appearing yellow. When he developed a fever a few hours later, he was taken to a Fargo hospital emergency room and within hours was on his way to the Twin Cities by air ambulance.

It would be the family's last time at home for quite a while.

The weeks and months that followed brought a new baby sister, a new liver and countless complications for Arlyn.

"There were a lot of dark days where we didn't know, where we thought we might lose him," Erica said.

Baby coming, son slipping

What caused Arlyn's own liver to fail will never be known. Erica said she was told in many cases like his, doctors simply can't pinpoint it.

What was clear, however, is that the liver wasn't coming back.

As Arlyn was being prepared for the flight to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, the seriousness of it all dawned on Erica.

"That's when I looked at Neal and just said 'I can't lose my baby boy,'" Erica said, tears filling her eyes.

Doctors tried everything to get the liver to regenerate, to no avail.

Just two weeks after his first symptoms, Arlyn was placed at the top of the liver transplant list.

In her 39th week of pregnancy, Erica decided she couldn't possibly risk being in labor at the same time her son was having a transplant. The hospital arranged a hurry-up C-section on another floor to deliver Adalie. The baby was rolled into Arlyn's room so the two could meet.

"We're running in two different directions now, trying to take care of a baby and yet our son is slipping and we don't know what's going on," Neal said.

At one point, while being treated with steroids, Arlyn developed almost a "roid rage" and tried to rip out the tubes helping to keep him alive. Ammonia levels in his body rose so high, there was fear he would suffer brain damage. Doctors ended up sedating him for his own safety.

"I knew there was nothing I personally could do to fix it," Neal said. "I wanted to fix it, and I didn't know how."

Leading up to Arlyn's transplant, both Neal and Erica were tested to see if one of them could donate a portion of their liver. While both were matches, Erica was ruled out because she'd just given birth. Neal was going through donor screening when they learned a donor liver from a small child had become available.

"You're excited but realizing at what cost you're getting the liver," Erica said. "It's a debt to a mom that I can never repay."

In the "auxiliary transplant," surgeons put in the donor liver but left Arlyn's native liver in place in the event it eventually regenerates. If that happens, he could avoid a lifetime of anti-rejection drugs.

Erica said at this point though, the native liver is showing no signs of coming back.

'We were all together'

The Andersons credit their parents, other family members and their church with helping them get through the ordeal.

The house and animals were cared for in their absence. Neal's employer assured him that his job was safe while he was away.

The family stayed together in the hospital the entire time, which was important to Arlyn.

"Adalie had her own little swing in the room, Mom slept on the fold-away couch and Dad slept in a recliner," Arlyn said with a smile.

Aleksia spent days in the hospital, but went to a nearby Ronald McDonald house with her grandparents to sleep at night.

"It was tough in the hospital, but once I saw him smiling and playing and having fun, it brought my hopes up and made me smile," Aleksia said.

Arlyn is finally getting his appetite back and looking forward to spring. He'll have checkups once a month in Minneapolis, and as time goes on, those visits will hopefully become less frequent.

Erica vacillates between worrying about her son's future and turning her fears over to a higher power.

"There were definitely moments of feeling like you're at the end of your rope, but you can't fall apart," Erica said. "You keep it together for your child."