Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's list

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:50 a.m.

    MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL - The following students have been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

    To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

    Students honored for academic success during the 2016 fall semester:

    Backus

    • Joseph Villano, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

    Baxter

    • Abigail Browne, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
    • Ava Figliuzzi, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education
    • Nathan Henningson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
    • Elizabeth Rueger, Sophomore, College of Design
    • Sophie Stubbs, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

    Brainerd

    • Elizabeth Etterman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
    • Gretchen Gramer, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
    • Grant Helwig, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
    • Jordan Kleist, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
    • Shanice Lorentz, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
    • Annika Mau, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development
    • Timothy Nelson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
    • Matthew Raboin, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

    Breezy Point

    • McKenzie Dale, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

    Browerville

    • Grace Couchey, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
    • Sonora Nolan-Rapatz, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

    Deerwood

    • Lydia Lahmann-Sharbonda, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
    • Malinda Lahmann-Sharbonda, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

    Lake Shore

    • Kylie Halverson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

    Little Falls

    • Jessica Durfee, Senior, Carlson School of Management

    Long Prairie

    • Austin Mogard, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

    Menahga

    • Elizabeth Anderson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

    Nisswa

    • Claire Gunsbury, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education
    • Abigail Iverson, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
    • Emmalee Mayer, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
    • Taylor Ohotto, Senior, School of Nursing
    • Haley-Rose Severson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

    Pequot Lakes

    • Joshua Gudahl, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

    Pierz

    • Grant Smude, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education
    • Ryley Smude, Senior, Carlson School of Management
    • Kayla Wimmer, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

    Pine River

    • Kevin Beltz, Senior, Carlson School of Management

    Staples

    • Paige Melse, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

    Swanville

    • Jenna Primus, Sophomore, School of Nursing

    Wadena

    • Paige Hartman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
    • Madeleine Hinojos, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
    Explore related topics:NewsDeans Listhonors listpresidents listUniversity of Minnesota Twin Cities
    Advertisement
    randomness