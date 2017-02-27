Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's list
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL - The following students have been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Students honored for academic success during the 2016 fall semester:
Backus
- Joseph Villano, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Baxter
- Abigail Browne, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
- Ava Figliuzzi, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education
- Nathan Henningson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
- Elizabeth Rueger, Sophomore, College of Design
- Sophie Stubbs, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Brainerd
- Elizabeth Etterman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
- Gretchen Gramer, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
- Grant Helwig, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
- Jordan Kleist, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
- Shanice Lorentz, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
- Annika Mau, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development
- Timothy Nelson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
- Matthew Raboin, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Breezy Point
- McKenzie Dale, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Browerville
- Grace Couchey, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
- Sonora Nolan-Rapatz, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Deerwood
- Lydia Lahmann-Sharbonda, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
- Malinda Lahmann-Sharbonda, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Lake Shore
- Kylie Halverson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Little Falls
- Jessica Durfee, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Long Prairie
- Austin Mogard, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Menahga
- Elizabeth Anderson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Nisswa
- Claire Gunsbury, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education
- Abigail Iverson, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
- Emmalee Mayer, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
- Taylor Ohotto, Senior, School of Nursing
- Haley-Rose Severson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Pequot Lakes
- Joshua Gudahl, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Pierz
- Grant Smude, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education
- Ryley Smude, Senior, Carlson School of Management
- Kayla Wimmer, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Pine River
- Kevin Beltz, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Staples
- Paige Melse, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Swanville
- Jenna Primus, Sophomore, School of Nursing
Wadena
- Paige Hartman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
- Madeleine Hinojos, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences