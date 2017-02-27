To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Students honored for academic success during the 2016 fall semester:

Backus

Joseph Villano, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Baxter

Abigail Browne, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Ava Figliuzzi, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education

Nathan Henningson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Elizabeth Rueger, Sophomore, College of Design

Sophie Stubbs, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Brainerd

Elizabeth Etterman, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Gretchen Gramer, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Grant Helwig, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Jordan Kleist, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Shanice Lorentz, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Annika Mau, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development

Timothy Nelson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Matthew Raboin, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Breezy Point

McKenzie Dale, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Browerville

Grace Couchey, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering

Sonora Nolan-Rapatz, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Deerwood

Lydia Lahmann-Sharbonda, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Malinda Lahmann-Sharbonda, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Lake Shore

Kylie Halverson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Little Falls

Jessica Durfee, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Long Prairie

Austin Mogard, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Menahga

Elizabeth Anderson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Nisswa

Claire Gunsbury, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education

Abigail Iverson, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Emmalee Mayer, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Taylor Ohotto, Senior, School of Nursing

Haley-Rose Severson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Pequot Lakes

Joshua Gudahl, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Pierz

Grant Smude, Non Degree, Coll of Continuing Education

Ryley Smude, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Kayla Wimmer, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Pine River

Kevin Beltz, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Staples

Paige Melse, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Swanville

Jenna Primus, Sophomore, School of Nursing

Wadena